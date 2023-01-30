Houston’s newest taco hot spot serving up some of the best birria tacos in town

HOUSTON – Have you heard of birria tacos?

You may have seen the popular Dripped Birria food truck around town, which was so popular that they recently got the approval of celebs Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul while they were in town.

Dripped Birria offers their famous birria tacos, ramen, loaded fries, quesadillas, nachos, elote and aguas frescas...and they just opened their new brick and mortar location on Westheimer.

They serve up some of the best quesabirria tacos in town, which is why it’s become one of Houston’s newest food obsessions.

So what exactly are birria tacos?

It is traditional Mexican dish made from slow-cooked goat or lamb meat, known for its rich, spicy flavor and often served as a taco or burrito filling.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a look inside Dripped Birria’s new location, which is sure to be a new spot Houstonians will love.