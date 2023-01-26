The Budget Friendly Home Décor Idea that Gives a Fresh Look to Any Room in your Home

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Getting a new look for your home is as simple as changing up your flooring and with 50 Floor the process from picking your floors to the install is easy and affordable.

It is always good when you find a way to save money, especially when it comes to projects around the house. 50 Floor can help you save money right from the start.

“How about starting out with a free in home design consultation? I love that word,” said 50 Floor spokesperson, Michelle Karac. Karac explains that driving around town visiting all the big-box stores is not only going to take up a whole lot of your time but also it is, “going to take money, gas money!”

So why not shop with your own personalized flooring concierge, if you will, someone who is going to work on with you one-on-one to help you find not only the right materials for your family but the right look for your home?

50 Floor send a design consultant to your home saving you time and gas money

When you choose to work with 50 Floor they send a design consultant to your home, “...you’re going to be able to see all these different samples with your décor, with your lighting. So you’re going to be able to choose the perfect flooring for your family that is going to last for years to come,’” said Karac.

If you mention the promo code HOUSTON LIFE you will save even more with $100 off your order and free installation.

Schedule your free in-home estimate today. Call 50 Floor on 1.877.50.FLOOR (35667) or click online at 50Floor.com