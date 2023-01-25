The Harlem Globetrotters bring their basketball skills to Houston

HOUSTON – It’s Globetrotter Time!

Julian ‘Zeus’ McClurkin and ‘Hot Rod’ De La Rosa, from The Harlem Globetrotters, visited our studio to show us some of their world-famous basketball skills and teach us some of their best moves and tricks.

The popular entertainers have a brand new world tour that stops in Houston on Saturday, February 4 at NRG Arena. There are shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and tickets are now available for sale.

Expect Jaw-dropping ball handling, fastest-dribbling, crazy crossovers, and amazing basketball skills that promise non-stop action and four-quarters of unimaginable fun.

“In this tour players interact with every fan in the audience. So be sure to bring your top game as some lucky fans will even get to be on the court,” said McClurkin who is one of the most decorated athletes on the Globetrotters roster holding five Guinness World Records titles.

Check out the video above for a fun preview of their show and to find out why Texas is one of their favorite tour stops.

For tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour, click here.