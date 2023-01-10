Team Catapult: Helping local runners of all abilities cross the finish line

HOUSTON – Today on Houston Life we met two incredible friends and athletes inspiring others to run this Sunday’s Chevron Houston Marathon for Team Catapult, the local organization helping individuals overcome physical disabilities and fund adaptive equipment to compete in endurance sports.

Glenda Newman, a Chevron Houston Marathon Ambassador, and her friend Patrick Pressgrove, a double above-the-knee amputee and COO of Team Catapult, joined us to chat about this nonprofit, which is one of the charity partners of the Chevron Houston Marathon Run for a Reason Charity Program.

Newman, who ran her first marathon in 2015, is one of 98 “Run for a Reason” runners who will be fundraising money for the organization. The goal is to provide more running blades for first-time runners. This adaptive equipment is not covered by insurance.

Pressgrove will be running the Aramco Half Marathon as an AWD (Athlete with Disabilities).

If you’d like to support this great cause, you can donate here, or visit the Team Catapult website.

The 51st running of the Chevron Houston Marathon is happening on January 15.

For the complete schedule or more information, click here.