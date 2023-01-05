A preview of RODEOHOUSTON’s 2023 star entertainer lineup announcement event

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is all set to announce their 2023 star entertainment lineup this evening!

The big announcement will be made from a private media event at NRG Stadium starting at 7 p.m. during a live stream on the Rodeo’s Facebook page, and then once the announcement is made, it will be posted online at RodeoHouston.com and on their social media pages.

The highly anticipated full announcement comes just about a month after the Rodeo released the names of 3 of the musical acts, including Lauren Daigle, Cody Jinks, and The Chainsmokers.

The Rodeo had also already announced the show’s opener, local country music superstar Parker McCollum.

Tickets for The Chainsmokers, Lauren Daigle, Cody Jinks and Parker McCollum are still available for sale, and tickets for the to-be-announced names will go on sale to the public on January 12.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a sneak peek of what to expect from tonight’s big announcement from Jason Kane, Rodeo Director of Entertainment & Concert Production.