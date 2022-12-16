Demola The Violinist brings the sounds of the Holidays to Houston Life

HOUSTON – His videos have millions of views on social media and he’s known for mixing afrobeat, reggae, hip-hop, and pop with modern string arrangements.

Internationally recognized violinist & award-winning artist Demola stopped by Houston Life to chat about the secret to his rising success, the popularity of his music, especially during the Holiday season filled with parties and special events and he performed a special Christmas medley.

Demola the Violinist (Demola the Violinist)

2022 was a great year for the Houston-based instrumentalist who played the National anthem during an Astros Game, had a successful Hobby Center Houston Concert, and just returned from New York City after performing at Marc Anthony’s non-profit ‘Maestro Cares” gala.

