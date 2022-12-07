Holiday entertaining made easy with Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares her holiday secret ingredient – puff pastry. She shares how you can use the shortcut to create some delicious hors d’oeuvres and main courses for your holiday table. But first, if you’re looking for wines that work great for a party - Tanji suggests Beau Joie Champagne and Mia Moscato. Then, she whips up an easy appetizer using Spinach and Feta Pies made in a muffin tin. She also put a new spin on the classic Beef Wellington, with a salmon filet and spinach filling. Tanji rounds out her holiday spread with an easy to make chicken pot pie, featuring leftovers and puff pastry. She got her inspiration for local restaurants – Kenny & Ziggy’s and Island Grill. You can watch ‘Goodtaste with Tanji’ weekend mornings at 5:30 a.m. on KPRC 2.

