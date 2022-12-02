‘The World’s Greatest Gift Wrap Artist’ Alton Dulaney shares tips to gift wrap like a pro

Sometimes the hardest part about giving a holiday gift isn’t actually choosing the item, but wrapping it! That’s why Houston Life brought in the pros to help us all learn a tip or two when it comes to making your gifts look their best. Alton Dulaney is The World’s Most Famous Gift Wrap Artist, and he’s showing us a few ticks of the trade when it comes to wrapping a few items that may not be your cookie-cutter straight edged boxes.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Sometimes the hardest part about giving a holiday gift isn’t actually choosing the item, but wrapping it!

That’s why Houston Life brought in the pros to help us all learn a tip or two when it comes to making your gifts look their best.

Alton Dulaney is The World’s Most Famous Gift Wrap Artist, and he’s showing us a few ticks of the trade when it comes to wrapping a few items that may not be your cookie-cutter straight edged boxes.

What about that doll that has super long hair? Or the monster truck tracks with the uneven edges?

Watch as Alton shows us some of the easiest ways to make your gifts look the best they can under the tree.