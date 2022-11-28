Shop Flooring without Leaving Home

Cyber Monday is traditionally the day websites offer deep discounts, and you can shop without leaving home. When you shop flooring with 50 Floor they send a design specialist out to your home with samples you can see in your home to help you decide what will look perfect when it comes to getting new floors.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – You do not have to travel far to get new flooring for you home. In fact you do not have to travel at all! With 50 Floor, a specialist will come to you.

Cyber Monday is traditionally the day websites offer deep discounts, and you can shop without leaving home. When you shop flooring with 50 Floor they send a design specialist out to your home with samples you can see in your home to help you decide what will look perfect when it comes to getting new floors.

Installation is even easier, 50 Floor does it all from moving furniture to hauling away old flooring.

Time to get shopping!

Currently 50 Floor are offering free installation for Houston Life viewers. And, if you use the promo code “Houston Life” you will receive an extra $100 off your order. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 877-50-FLOOR, or visit their website here.