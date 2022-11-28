Artificial snow at home, PLUS a Cyber Monday deal from the Children’s Museum of Houston

Henry Yau from the Children's Museum of Houston stopped by to show us how to do this fun Christmas craft, and give us the details on Children's Museum Deals!

HOUSTON – In honor of CYBER MONDAY, Henry Yau from the Children’s Museum of Houston came to HL today discussing a DEAL being offered by the Children’s Museum of Houston, and a fun Christmas craft for you and the family!

With the holidays around the corner, this Saturday at the museum, they’re offering children the chance to make “snow”—and we got a first look at how to do it from home, if you can’t make it in-person! This is a fun way to keep the kids entertained and excited for the holidays!

HINT—YOU ONLY NEED 2 INGREDIENTS! HOW EASY? Chances are you have water in your home, and then you will need Sodium Polyacrylate! If you have an infant in your household, you can find it in diapers! And then voila! You mix the two, and you have artificial SNOW!

The snow will stay in its form until it dries out, and you can do the activity again.

Watch the video above for the faux snow tutorial you can do at home with your kids!

The Children’s Museum of Houston is also offering many holiday exhibits this year:

December 3rd: Artificial Snow

December 17th – 28th: Snow Days

December 17th: Frozen Over with Elsa and Olaf

December 24th: Santa Visit

December 31st: Rockin’ New Year’s Noon

They have a Cyber Monday deal that includes $35 off a Children’s Museum Houston Membership, exclusive to Houston Life viewers, use promo code HLCYBER.