Where to eat like the French without leaving Houston

Houston is undoubtedly a food city -- and tomorrow night there is a special event where you can enjoy decadent dishes from some of Houston’s top French chefs. Jacques Fox, executive chef and owner of Artisans, and French wine expert Julien Nolan, shared details on The French Food & Wine Festival happening in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON – Houston is undoubtedly a food city -- and tomorrow night there is a special event where you can enjoy decadent dishes from some of Houston’s top French chefs.

Jacques Fox, executive chef and owner of Artisans, and French wine expert Julien Nolan shared details on The French Food & Wine Festival happening in downtown Houston.

They also gave us a lesson on Beaujolais nouveau, a juicy red wine produced in the Beaujolais region of France.

The festival is happening at 700 Louisiana St, and you can expect a French wine open bar concept, 20+ talented local Chefs, Champagne tasting, and even a VIP experience.

For your tickets, get here.