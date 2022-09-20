New play ‘Miss Maude’ launches in Houston in hopes of Broadway run

The A.D. Players production of 'Miss Maude' premieres September 21st - October 23rd at the George Theater. Watch as actors Rosalyn Coleman and Robert Eli chat about the new play by Martin Casella.

HOUSTON – Houstonians will be the first to catch an inspirational new play destined for Broadway!

It’s called ‘Miss Maude’ and it tells the remarkable true story of a LIFE magazine photographer and a Southern nurse and midwife in a very tense time in America.

Lead actors, Rosalyn Coleman and Robert Eli, chatted with Houston Life about this A.D Player’s production premiering tomorrow in hopes that a successful Houston run will take them to the big apple.

Both actors have extensive resumes in movies and television, respectively.

The play is about finding common ground, friendship, and non-romantic love for one another.

Check out Coleman and Eli’s complete interview in the video above.

Martin Casella’s ‘Miss Maude’ runs Wednesdays through Sundays starting from Sept. 21 to Oct. 23 at The George Theater.

For tickets and more information, click here.