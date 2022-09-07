‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser will visit Houston for a good cause

Actor Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the popular TV drama ‘Yellowstone’ is gearing up for a trip to H-Town to help Houston PetSet.

HOUSTON – Hollywood actor Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the popular TV drama ‘Yellowstone’ is gearing up for a special trip to Houston this Friday to support a local nonprofit on a mission to end animal homelessness.

Lisa Tynan, with Houston PetSet, joined us with details about his visit to bring much-needed attention to animal welfare in town.

“Hauser will be joining us as a celebrity guest at the Fierce & Fabulous Soirée on September 9, auctioning off a Yellowstone experience in Montana, as well as the opportunity to bid on a Meet & Greet taking place at our after party,” said Tynan.

“Our annual Fierce & Fabulous Soirée raises funds that are then disseminated to our animal welfare grantees. Last year, we granted $300,000 between 68 animal shelters, rescues, and partners with animal welfare services. This year, we had more than 80 organizations apply for our grants, the most we’ve ever had,” said Tynan, who brought two special dogs to our studio, Sonny and Sparky.

Ad

To see Hauser’s message and Tynan’s complete interview, watch the video above.

To connect with Houston PetSet, click here.