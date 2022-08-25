Power On Through the Worst Power Outage

No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best. And, the team at Texas Star Power can help you out when it comes to this.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best.

Melanie Camp visited Yvette and Jeff Rushing at their home in Magnolia to take a look at how they have prepared their home to avoid future power outages thanks to the team at Texas Star Power.

Watch the story above.

From now through September 2022 if you get your Generac generator from the team at Texas Star Power you’ll get a $500 gas card and be entered to win one of five Galveston Cruises for two worth over one thousand dollars.