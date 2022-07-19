The works of local clay sculptor Bridgette Mongeon

HOUSTON – Bridgette Mongeon has been getting recognized by the city of Houston for her amazing talent with clay sculpting and her work can be seen all over the city with sculptures that are as tall as towers. Bridgette is a master sculptor, published writer, public speaker, and educator that has literary work titled 3D Technology in Fine Art and Crafts and Digital Sculpting with Mudbox which documents her artistic journey and explains the importance that technology and art share. Some of Bridgette’s pieces are over ten feet tall and are breathtaking to see in person. Below you will find a map of the locations you can see her towering creations! Click here to learn more about Bridgette and the magic she’s creating with clay!

Ad