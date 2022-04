Host Duff Goldman with choux pastry buns as seen on Ace of Taste, Season 1.

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re chatting live with celebrity chef Duff Goldman. You know Duff from his show, ”Ace of Cakes.” Now he’s getting ready to host a new daytime cooking reality TV show, “Ace of Taste.” Don’t miss the conversation Wednesday afternoon.