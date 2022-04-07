Rice University’s spectacular new Brockman Opera hall gearing up to open with a community day, and ‘Don Giovanni’

Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music will officially open the new Brockman Hall for its first opera performance on April 14th with Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” Ahead of that show, the entire Houston community is invited out this Saturday for a free event, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the new venue, and what it takes to stage an opera performance. Watch as Lauren Kelly, Dean of Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music Matthew Loden, and graduate student, understudy and crew member Travon Walker give us a first-look inside the new venue, and how this is the great new way to experience the opera here in Houston.

HOUSTON – Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music will officially open the new Brockman Hall for its first opera performance on April 14th with Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.”

Ahead of that show, the entire Houston community is invited out this Saturday for a free event, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the new venue, and what it takes to stage an opera performance.

On Saturday visitors will not only enjoy live performances, but also watch demonstrations, tour dressing rooms and rehearsal spaces, gain fascinating insights on how the new venue’s acoustics were created, and even dress up as opera singers and pose for photos on the stage of the hall’s Lucian and Nancy Morrison Theater.

