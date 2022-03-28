Family-friendly & safe April Fools’ Day pranks you can pull on your kids

Friday is one of the silliest holidays of the year: April Fools’ Day. Like many parents you are probably too busy to plan an elaborate prank for your kids. Don’t worry, Houston Life has you covered with easy, last-minute April Fools’ Day pranks that you can whip up in minutes, just in time for dinner. Join us Friday at 3 p.m. for April Fools’ ideas guaranteed to make your children or grandchildren giggle! Plus, they’re family-friendly and safe.