Texas singer Sophia Valentina on the rise

HOUSTON – Texas native Sophia Valentina started out as a dancer at only three years old in Los Angeles and has proved to be a triple threat, especially in the studio. She immediately showed her full potential and caught the attention of producer Andrew Lane, a huge pop-hip hop-R&B record producer and songwriter. Sophia just finished recording and shooting her new single and is moving around quickly to promote it.