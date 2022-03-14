74º
Texas singer Sophia Valentina on the rise

Joe Sam, Houston Life Correspondent

Sophia Valentina (Sara Galvan)

HOUSTON – Texas native Sophia Valentina started out as a dancer at only three years old in Los Angeles and has proved to be a triple threat, especially in the studio. She immediately showed her full potential and caught the attention of producer Andrew Lane, a huge pop-hip hop-R&B record producer and songwriter. Sophia just finished recording and shooting her new single and is moving around quickly to promote it. Tune into Houston Life Wednesday to learn more about Sophia’s music career and catch her performing live on the show.

