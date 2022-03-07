Local yoga teacher creates a unique wellness community in Houston

HOUSTON – Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, many people have realized the importance of acquiring tools to work on their mental health.

However, for many African Americans, finding a space to do so that’s led or catered for people who look like them has been incredibly hard.

That’s why a local toga teacher has opened up “a wellness community, where people of color are encouraged to become active on their healing path through yoga and meditation.”

Meet Jasmine ‘Miss Bee’ Lynch, founder, and operator of Come Bee, as she shares her story with Houston Life on Thursday, March 10 at 3 p.m. on KPRC.

Lynch will also share the basic steps to intentional breathing.

To connect with Come Bee, click here.