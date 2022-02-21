Houston-Area Professional School Counselor celebrates National School Counseling Week 2022

Professional School Counselor Tyrone A. Shealy shares the importance of having a school counselor in any learning institution and how vital it is to a student's success and educational progression.

HOUSTON – Tyrone Arellano Shealy II, a Houston-area school counselor, recently celebrated National School Counseling Week 2022, which was celebrated this year from Feb. 7th–11th, highlights the unique contribution of school counselors within the educational system, and how students and families are different because of the unique work of school counselors.

Mr. Shealy currently serves as an elementary school counselor for a local school district, but he has shared his tremendous talents at both the middle and high school level. Admirably, Mr. Shealy is a member of the American School Counselor Association as well as the Texas Counseling Association which act as daily professional guides to service his beloved students, families, and entire school community.

Inspired by his passion for creating change and instilling hope in the lives of others, Mr. Shealy is also the Co-Founder & Chief Strategist of his own business, Forward Focused Firm. Along with other helping professionals, Mr. Shealy and members of his team provide emotional wellness coaching and support for individuals who are dealing with life’s inevitable adversities. Through coaching sessions and workshops, Forward Focused Firm provides assistance with anxiety and stress relief, mindfulness, dealing with unmet expectations, navigating healthy relationships, and rebuilding social connections. If you would like any of these services for yourself, friends and/or family members, click here to connect with Mr. Shealy for a consultation.