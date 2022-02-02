Popular web series ‘The SZN’ promoting black excellence and diversity not seen on television

Malcolm Dwain Carter is an American-born actor, writer, director & editor residing from Houston. Both born and raised there, Carter first tried his hand in short films throughout his high school years, creating original works such as Retribution and The Dance Off. He attended Barbara Jordan High School for Careers specializing in Audio/Visual production for filmmaking in 2012-2015 and Texas Southern University majoring in Communication with a concentration in Radio, Film, and TV. Carter would become a two-time award-winning director for his web series entitled, Filthy Prelude back in 2018 for Best Web Series/Pilot which is now streaming on Prime Video & YouTube. Carter began developing a new digital drama series titled, The SZN back in 2020 which is now on a film festival run as the first season continues production through 2022. The series stars: Malcolm Dwain Carter, Shacolby Shentell, Marvin Young, Dakarai Akil, Ronson Hawkins, Sean Burns, Cameron King, LaShay Evonne & Kimberly New. The series is planning to have a campaign launch in an effort to complete the full first season which is set to open the same day as the premiere. Purpose of the new series: In an effort to create timeless television with an emphasis on storytelling, came the birth of The SZN. A series with a focus on excellence, luxury, and presenting a different adaptation of the African American plight represented on television. The SZN should be supported because it symbolizes the reemergence of quality characters and stories that resonate with the masses. All the while, being an accumulation of a team effort both on-screen and behind the scenes amongst independent artists. Link first episode: https://youtu.be/UCzslBRft1o Link to the new episode for next Friday: https://youtu.be/DiWYGdhdI_U

HOUSTON – Malcolm Dwain Carter is an American-born actor, writer, director & editor residing from Houston. Both born and raised there, Carter first tried his hand in short films throughout his high school years, creating original works such as Retribution and The Dance Off. He attended Barbara Jordan High School for Careers specializing in Audio/Visual production for filmmaking in 2012-2015 and Texas Southern University majoring in Communication with a concentration in Radio, Film, and TV. Carter would become a two-time award-winning director for his web series entitled, Filthy Prelude back in 2018 for Best Web Series/Pilot which is now streaming on Prime Video & YouTube. Carter began developing a new digital drama series titled, The SZN back in 2020 which is now on a film festival run as the first season continues production through 2022.

Ad

The series stars: Malcolm Dwain Carter, Shacolby Shentell, Marvin Young, Dakarai Akil, Ronson Hawkins, Sean Burns, Cameron King, LaShay Evonne & Kimberly New.

The series is planning to have a campaign launch in an effort to complete the full first season which is set to open the same day as the premiere.

Purpose of the new series:

In an effort to create timeless television with an emphasis on storytelling, came the birth of The SZN. A series with a focus on excellence, luxury, and presenting a different adaptation of the African American plight represented on television. The SZN should be supported because it symbolizes the reemergence of quality characters and stories that resonate with the masses. All the while, being an accumulation of a team effort both on-screen and behind the scenes amongst independent artists.

Link first episode: https://youtu.be/UCzslBRft1o

Ad

Link to the new episode for next Friday: https://youtu.be/DiWYGdhdI_U