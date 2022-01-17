Houston television director produces new series that has everyone watching

HOUSTON – Malcolm Dwain Carter is an American born actor, writer, director & editor residing from Houston. Both born and raised there, Carter first tried his hand in short films throughout his high school years, creating original works such as Retribution and The Dance Off. He attended Barbara Jordan High School for Careers specializing in Audio/Visual production for filmmaking in 2012-2015 and Texas Southern University majoring in Communication with a concentration in Radio, Film, and TV.

His early time in production allowed Carter to develop the skills of an independent filmmaker, and in 2016 Malcolm released his first independent film project, ‘Off the Grid’. Carter wouldn’t stop there, as he continued to develop sequels and mini-series connected to his original ‘Off the Grid’ story. 2016 also saw the launch of Malcolm’s streaming service with original content called, “Final Vision TV”.

This was later changed to the ever so growing brand of MCP Network in addition to the online blog Alpha Vui. Carter would become a two-time award-winning director for his web series entitled, ‘Filthy Prelude’ back in 2018 which is now streaming on Prime Video. Carter began developing a new digital drama series titled, ‘The SZN’ back in 2020 which is now on a film festival run as the first season continues production through 2022. Tune into Houston Life Wednesday to learn more about his new production and how you can tune in!