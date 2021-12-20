Holiday helpers at Oak Forest Foster Closet provide presents for children in need this season

HOUSTON – Tis the season to lend a helping hand and that’s what many at Oak Forest Foster Closet planned on doing this season. The closet was founded by its director Nicole Aboudaher to be a resource for foster, adoptive, and kinship families in the central Houston area.

The goal is to help families with easily accessible resources along their journey. The closet team works tirelessly to collect, organize, and distribute donations to all the families the closet serves. That didn’t change this year as they organized a Christmas drive providing adoptive, foster and kinship placed children presents. Tune in on Monday to Houston Life to learn how you can support the organization in its mission to support foster children and their families not just this month, but throughout the entire year.