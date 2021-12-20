51º
kprc logo

Houston Life

Holiday helpers at Oak Forest Foster Closet provide presents for children in need this season

Joe Sam, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Houston Life, Oak Forest Foster Closet, Christmas
Oak Forest Foster Closet Volunteers (Laura Whiting)

HOUSTON – Tis the season to lend a helping hand and that’s what many at Oak Forest Foster Closet planned on doing this season. The closet was founded by its director Nicole Aboudaher to be a resource for foster, adoptive, and kinship families in the central Houston area.

The goal is to help families with easily accessible resources along their journey. The closet team works tirelessly to collect, organize, and distribute donations to all the families the closet serves. That didn’t change this year as they organized a Christmas drive providing adoptive, foster and kinship placed children presents. Tune in on Monday to Houston Life to learn how you can support the organization in its mission to support foster children and their families not just this month, but throughout the entire year.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Louisiana born and raised, award-winning journalist, Cajun chef and spoken word poet.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram