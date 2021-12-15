A free holiday event like no other! Gracias Christmas Cantata returns to Houston

Gracias Christmas Cantata is a show-stopping musical event that has amazed millions of people in over 40 countries and that’s returning to Houston to delight audiences with the sounds of the award-winning Gracias choir. James Hahm with International Youth Fellowship joined us with details about this holiday production you can see for free.

Gracias Christmas Cantata (Gracias Christmas Cantata/ International Youth Fellowship)

“The Gracias Choir have received grand and first prizes at the international choral competitions in Italy, Germany, and Switzerland. They started out as a small choir in South Korea in the year 2000, and have performed in world-renowned places like Madison Square Garden, and Sydney Opera House,” said Hahm about the performers, who have been coming to Houston since 2011.

Gracias Christmas Cantata is happening on December 23rd at 7 p.m. at Toyota Center.

“You can request free tickets online and print or screen capture the ticket on your phone to present it when entering. Anyone over the age of 5 is allowed to come. Since it’s a free admission event, the seating is on a first-come-first-served basis. So come early. The house opens at 6 pm.m We will close the house when the show begins at 7 p.m. to ensure the best quality of special effects,” said Hahm.

To see Hahm’s complete interview about the event, watch the video above.

To request your tickets, click here.