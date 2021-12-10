Local 85-year-old spreads holiday cheer with his Christmas song

He got his own Christmas miracle two years ago when a yuletide song he wrote in 1965 was played on local radio for the first time. But this holiday season, 85-year-old Johnny Gondesen has another dream for his track “Christmas is here.” The local great-grandfather joined Houston Life with the story of how his song found an audience after it was played on 104.1 KRBE’S Roula and Ryan Show in 2019, and he performed the track live in our studio.

HOUSTON – He got his own Christmas miracle two years ago when a yuletide song he wrote in 1965 was played on local radio for the first time.

But this holiday season, 85-year-old Johnny Gondesen has another dream for his track ‘Christmas is here.’

Johnny Gondesen and family (Johnny Gondesen)

The local great-grandfather joined Houston Life with the story of how his song found an audience after it was played on 104.1 KRBE’S Roula and Ryan Show in 2019, and he performed the track live in our studio.

Gondesen wrote the Christmas song for his daughters in 1965 when they were 4 and 5 years old and was inspired by a trip from Galveston to Houston to go Christmas shopping.

Johnny Gondesen and his daughters (Johnny Gondesen)

‘Christmas is here’ is available now on all streaming platforms.

His goal for this holiday season is for the song to be played in 50 countries and get over 10,000 streams.

To see how you can help Gondesen complete his challenge, watch the video above.

To connect with Gondesen, visit his website here.