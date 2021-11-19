Houston country band Sam Turner and The Cactus Cats will be your next musical obsession

With their mix of classic country and americana, Sam Turner and The Cactus Cats have been labeled as one of Houston’s best kept secrets. But with the release of their second album, the cat is out of the bag. Turner, the group’s singer and songwriter stopped by Houston Life to chat about how they’re keeping the rich history of country music in Houston alive with their new tunes.

To see Turner’s interview, watch the video above.

Sam Turner and The Cactus Band have 2 upcoming shows in our area on Nov. 26 at 8 pm at Holler Brewing Co. and Dec. 11 at 9 pm. at Big Top Lounge.

To connect with the group, click here.