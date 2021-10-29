5 activities to get your Halloween fix in Houston this weekend

Whether you have little goblins that only want treats or bigger ghouls who just want to get frightened, there are plenty of family-friendly activities happening this weekend to have a Spooktacular Halloween. Amanda Sorena, a contributor at Mommy Nearest, shared with Houston life 5 picks for a fun-filled time around town.

Amanda Sorena, a contributor at Mommy Nearest, shared with Houston life 5 picks for a fun-filled time around town.

“The Children’s Museum Houston has been celebrating Halloween all month long! They are finishing off October with a green, ooey, gross Slimeoff. There will be slime workshops throughout the afternoon to make everything from Black Light Slime to Pumpkin Guts,” said Sorena.

When: October 30th. The museum opens at 10 a.m, but the slime events start at 1 p.m.

“Dress up and join the costume parades in the main plaza and see Spidernaut, NASA’s spider-like robot prototype. Kids can visit multiple candy stations for socially distanced and safe trick or treating and learn about being brave by watching “Facing Fear,” an original space film with NASA astronauts, engineers, and flight controllers sharing how they confront and overcome some of the scariest aspects of space exploration. Before you leave, take a photo at the Commander Quest selfie station and rotating, inflatable Moon in Astronaut Gallery,” said Sorena.

When: The spooky space activities go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 30th and 31st.

“This Instagram-worthy space has 13 iconic Houston landmarks from famous stadiums to the astronaut walking on the moon to the Galleria. During the day, Haunted Houstonopoly is kid-friendly before becoming extra spooky after hours. Expect to spend about an hour and 15 minutes playing while you roll the dice, follow the clues, and collect candy along the way,” said Sorena.

When: October 29th through Oct. 31st. Kid-Friendly times: 10 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Adult/Spooky times: 5:30 p.m. – 11:15 p.m. Older children can come to the spooky times if accompanied by an adult. Kids 16+ may attend without an adult.

“Sugar Land’s Constellation Field will be hosting its annual Halloween Town. You can join them for candy, a costume contest for kids, oversized games, inflatables, and more,” said Sorena.

When: October 30th, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

“KidPass, the leading website for finding online kids’ classes and activities, is hosting free virtual Halloween-themed classes (some are even free on the KidPass Live Stage!). All you need is a computer or phone with Zoom and you can celebrate from home! Listen to a Halloween storytime, draw spooky pictures, wear your costume for a virtual Halloween party, sing Halloween songs, and more. Keep checking because they are adding more Halloween classes daily,” said Sorena.

When: Through the end of October. Online from your apartment or house on Kidpass.com.

