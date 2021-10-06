A look at what’s happening at Minute Maid Park for Week 1 of the ALDS

October baseball is here! We’re gearing up to cheer on the Astros for the 2021 postseason. They’re taking on the Chicago White Sox Thursday at Minute Maid Park for the first game in a best-of-five series. Game time is at 3:07 p.m. Fans with game tickets are also invited out to a street fest before every postseason home game. There will be live music, food trucks, yard games, photo ops and much more for fans to experience. The team store is also stocked with the latest gear and accessories for fans to show their support.

“We want to orange out Houston,” explained Anita Sehgal, senior vice president, marketing and communications for the Houston Astros.

