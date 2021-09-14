Observing the Jewish high holiday of Yom Kippur, which begins at sundown tomorrow evening | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – The Jewish high holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur span ten days, and focus on reflection, forgiveness, and hope for the new year.

Many families mark the day of Yom Kippur by fasting, and then by ‘breaking the fast’ with delicious traditional foods after a day spent in synagogue.

Yom Kippur actually translates to ‘Day of Atonement,’ and it is a day to reflect on the past year.

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year for people of the Jewish faith, which starts at sundown tomorrow and lasts until sundown on Thursday.

