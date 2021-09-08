Here’s your chance to win tickets to Dogepalooza 2021 in Sugar Land!

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick is coming to Sugar Land for the first-ever Dogepalooza Festival. The festival, which also features musicians Damon Elliott and Chloe Flower, will bring together fans of Dogecoin, a non-fungible token (NFT) type of cryptocurrency. The coin and the festival are named after the “Do Only Good Everyday” movement and the dog featured in popular memes.

The Dogepalooza Festival will be held October 9 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land. Enter here for your chance to win tickets! A four-pack of VIP tickets including a VIP dinner buffet is up for grabs for one lucky winner. Plus, five additional winners will each receive six general admission tickets so you can enjoy the festival with your family and friends! Good luck!