Baby goats and yoga providing the cutest indoor workout

HOUSTON – Goat Yoga Houston was established in 2017 and was the first Goat Yoga in Texas, 3rd in America. They use small Pygmy goats and most of the time, their classes are full of baby goats. These classes are for beginners but every yogi is encouraged to make the practice their own.

Never done yoga? They specialize in that as well! Goat Yoga Houston was also the first to take the goats on the road and holds classes in Lubbock, Oklahoma City, college station, Abilene and many other places! Goat Yoga Houston is super excited to announce their new outdoor/indoor facility in Pearland, just five miles from the beltway and also will be partnering with a local farmers market in the heights starting in July to bring more classes in the loop.

Every other weekend you will find them at Nett Bar Houston. Goat Yoga Houston is Houston’s original goat yoga and takes pride in paving the way for others in the area. During the pandemic, they hosted free online goat poop bingo which spread all the way up the eastern sea board and gave away gift cards and other fun packages as they are a proud supporter of the local community. GYH also is available for private events at their Pearland location with ten or more people or they will come to you in the Houston area with 15 or more people!! Their classes are nine years of age and up and will be perfect for someone who wants to try a fun Texas twist to their yoga practice! Click here for more information and if you would like to win a pair of free tickets, follow them on Facebook and Instagram page, share this post to be entered to win! Once the winner is announced, they will pick the time and date that works best to come and get a workout in with the baby goats.