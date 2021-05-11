Comedian and Actor Guy Tory brings the house down at the Houston Improv Comedy Club

HOUSTON – Guy Torry has been in the comedy and acting industry since the age of 17 and has blazed the trail for many other young comedians after getting his big break on Def Comedy Jam. He also worked as a production assistant for the iconic sitcom “Martin” before he got the opportunity to write for the show. Torry has also worked on several other projects including “Moesha” and “Life”. He made a stop in Houston to perform at the Houston Improv Comedy Club and it was a huge success.

Torry’s quick wit and clever thought provoking comedy will have you laughing your all night long. He has been captivating audiences worldwide on stage, television and film with roles in movies like “American History X” “The Animal " “Life” " Pearl Harbor” and “Runaway Jury” which all have been critically acclaimed. His television credits include; The Tonight Show, Def Comedy Jam, Comedy Central, Politically Incorrect, Jimmy Kimmel, ESPN and Late Night with Craig Ferguson.