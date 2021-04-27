Here’s how you can adopt one of the thousands of available shelter pets in Houston

HOUSTON – National Adopt a Pet Shelter Day is this Friday, and to celebrate we’re highlighting a special partnership between KPRC 2 and local animal welfare organizations. Best Friends Animal Society Communications Strategist Kerry McKeel shared more about their initiative to raise awareness for shelter pets.

“texas is ranked only second to California for the most healthy adoptable dogs and cats killed in shelters, but as a community we can change that by choosing to adopt,” said McKeel.

According to McKeel, each year within Houston more than 40,000 animals enter local animal shelters. That’s enough to fill Minute Maid Stadium. National Adopt a Pet Shelter Day raises awareness for the thousands of pets that are waiting for adoption.

“That’s a big number, and that’s just mainly two shelters within our Houston community. That’s not including all of the shelters that are in the Greater Houston area,” said McKeel.

On Friday, April 30, Best Friends Animal Society is teaming up with KPRC and local animal shelters for Houston’s 2nd Annual Virtual Pet-Preview Adoption Event. The virtual event takes place from 12 - 2 p.m. on Best Friends Animal Society Houston’s Instagram page.

Additionally, an in-person adoption event will take place Saturday, May 1 through Sunday, May 2 at City Centre in Memorial and local participating shelters. Event times vary by location.