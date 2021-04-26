3 home staging and decorating tips to help freshen up any space

HOUSTON – Despite a global pandemic, 2020 was a record year for home sales in Houston.
A new survey from the National Association of Realtors reveals that staging your home makes it easier to sell, and in some cases -- you can get more than what you’re listing it for.
The Houston Association of Realtors reported 96,151 single-family homes sold across the Greater Houston area as of the close of books in December 2020.
If you’re on a quest to sell, HL correspondent Dee Brown is sharing simple things you can do to catch the eye of potential buyers.
Pro tips for the home:
- Create a neutral backdrop, add pops of color with accessories
- A decluttered living space creates an opportunity to sell
- Create ‘lifestyle’ vignettes that tell a story
Check out the video above for more information.