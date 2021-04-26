Cloudy icon
73º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Houston Life

3 home staging and decorating tips to help freshen up any space

Help your home stand out on the market and attract potential buyers

Catherine Sorto
, Producer, Houston Life

Tags: 
HL Home
,
Houston Market
,
Staging and decorating

HOUSTON – Despite a global pandemic, 2020 was a record year for home sales in Houston.

A new survey from the National Association of Realtors reveals that staging your home makes it easier to sell, and in some cases -- you can get more than what you’re listing it for.

The Houston Association of Realtors reported 96,151 single-family homes sold across the Greater Houston area as of the close of books in December 2020.

If you’re on a quest to sell, HL correspondent Dee Brown is sharing simple things you can do to catch the eye of potential buyers.

Pro tips for the home:

  1. Create a neutral backdrop, add pops of color with accessories
  2. A decluttered living space creates an opportunity to sell
  3. Create ‘lifestyle’ vignettes that tell a story

Check out the video above for more information.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: