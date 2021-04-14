Win Disney on Ice tickets!

You could win free tickets to Disney On Ice coming to Houston in April!!

Win tickets for your family to see Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party when Mickey & his friends come to NRG Stadium April 16-25! One lucky winner will receive four front-row tickets to the 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, April 23. See your favorite characters from Frozen, Coco, Moana, Toy Story, Aladdin and more! This prize is valued at approximately $500. See our official contest rules for details.

Entering is completely free and open to KPRC 2 Insiders. Not an Insider yet? It’s free and easy to join to start enjoying Insider-only perks like exclusive contests, freebies and opportunities to connect with your favorite KPRC 2 News anchors and Houston Life hosts.

Ad

Once you’re an Insider, be sure to fill out the entry form for this contest below.

Submissions will open April 14 at 3pm and be accepted through April 20. Be sure to watch Houston Life (3-4 p.m.) on April 21 for our live winner announcement! Good luck!