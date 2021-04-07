Parkinson’s Disease: Understanding symptoms and treatment options

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Did you know Parkinson’s Disease affects more than 10,000,000 people worldwide?

April has been designated National Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. It’s a chance to help educate the public about symptoms and treatment options.

In our own backyard, Memorial Hermann offers all kinds of support.

To learn more about innovative movement disorder treatments, check out Memorial Hermann’s upcoming webinar Tuesday, April 20 at 6 p.m.

You can RSVP online by clicking here or calling 713-704-7100.