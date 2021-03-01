Local Houston Baker continues the legacy of Jeannie’s Cakes

HOUSTON – Jeannie’s Cakes is a family owned bakery that specializes in gourmet pound cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes. Jeannies’s Cakes was founded by Steven Gray, the grandson of Jeannie Gray.

Jeannie was born in Elberton, a small town in Eastern Georgia. Later in life, she lived in Atlanta Ga where she found her passion for baking. She baked a variety of pastries. Being from the south, baking pound cakes became her specialty. Her homemade recipe took a lifetime of love and care to perfect. In 1945, Jeannie cracked the code and put the finishing touches on her original recipe. It showcased exactly what a moist, fluffy, and flavorful pound cake should be—an Incredible texture baked-with a flavor that has given our family smiles for decades.

Those recipes were entrusted to her grandson, Steven. In her memory he and the family have strived to share her love of baking with everyone by sharing Jeannie’s family tradition. It is their passion to ensure that each and every Jeannie’s cake is precisely mixed, and baked to perfection. At Jeannie’s Cakes, they bake for all cake lovers but especially for those looking for that nostalgic taste. They are bringing the Sweet Taste of Georgia to all Texans. So stop by, enjoy a sample and help them continue Jeannie’s legacy. You can find them in the Galleria Mall on the second floor right across from the Lush and Apple store or you can click here for more information.