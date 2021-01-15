Hop Topic World host 1st annual chili cookoff

HOUSTON – Serious chili cooking skills will be put to the test during Hop Topic World’s very first chili cookoff. You will be able to compete against some of the best local cooks to see how your chili holds up or you can just enjoy eating and judging the chili for yourself.

Guests will be able to wash the chili down with some cold brews from Holler Brewing Co. and other local venders. If you would like to sign up your team of four, you can click here for more information. Tickets for the general public can be found here. This will be an excellent event to close out your weekend. The doors will open at noon and judging will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Holler Brewing Co.