Decking the yards with seasonal outdoor decor and florals

HOUSTON – As Houstonians savor the time of year and people do their best to continue to stay safe, outdoor gatherings are more relevant than ever. Florals, decor and thoughtful design are the perfect way to give outdoor spaces a special holiday touch. Award-winning landscape architecture firm, Lanson B. Jones & Co., is sharing design details and tips for seasonal plants, florals and décor that Houstonians can implement in their own backyard.

Autumn in the air

A mix of vibrant colors like yellow and orange are very popular for this time of year - marigolds and pumpkins are a must!

Ornamental grasses are in – plant some in your garden and watch lush and beautiful grasses sway in the chilly breeze.

Include some outdoor seating in your garden, entertain with an outdoor kitchen and keep warm around a cozy fireplace.

Deck the halls

Holiday accents like poinsettias and caladiums, also known as “White Christmas” can up your curb appeal and make your front door festive

Adding Christmas lights to trees and shrubs create the classic, nostalgic feeling we all know and love this time of year

Seasonal plants perfect for Houston

Fall: Marigolds, mums, black-eyed susans, coneflowers, pampas grass and lemongrass all help create a beautiful outdoor retreat