From Icee Machines to drones, Houston toy shop owner shares top holiday picks

HOUSTON – If you need a little guidance shopping for the kiddos this holiday season, we’ve got you covered. From funky furniture to fun games for the whole family, our favorite local toy shop has all the best gifts. Learning Express Town & Country Owner Shannon Fritz shares some of this season’s top sellers, along with some special toy testers who are giving their honest reviews, the Armstrong family!

From flying drones to funky furniture, Learning Express Town & Country Owner Shannon Fritz shares some of this season’s top sellers. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Price: $69.99 | Ages: 3+ | Furniture

This sweet floor lounger is 4 feet wide & perfect for studying or hanging out. It’s inflatable and covered in plush fabric for extra comfort. The Floor Floatie comes with hand pump for easy inflation, It’s also available in other styles like Cheeseburger, Rainbow, Donut, Pizza and Watermelon.

Emory’s review: “I love it! It’s soft! Mine!” According to mom, she enjoyed blowing it up as much as she enjoys playing with it.

Price: $17.99 | Ages: 6+ | Crafts

Create more than 100 puffy and sparkly charms from wild animals, mythical creatures, breakfast foods, spaceships and more! Simply press the stickers together to make the charm, then link them on a bracelet to create a personalized accessory. Includes four bracelets, a couple for you and a couple to share.

Riley’s review: “It’s really cool! I’m going to give it to my friends!”

Price: $24.99 | Ages: 8+ | Games

Take on a fast paced game for the whole family. Race to launch your aliens down the ramps and inside the drone. Get all of your aliens in first to cause the drone to lift off and win the game! It’s speedy high-flying fun sure to have everyone laughing as they race to win it all.

Keon’s review: Per mom, “It’s really fun! I can’t get them off of it!”

Price: $99.99 | Ages: 7+ | Food & Drink

Pour yourself the coolest drink in town, made right at home with this counter-top Icee Slushie Machine. Looks and operates just like the ones you see in stores! Includes easy to follow instructions for use, care and cleaning. Makes up to four 8 oz. servings of authentic Icee Slushies.

Derrick and Courtney’s review: “This could make those driveway parties lots of fun!”

Price: $9.99 | Ages: All | Games

Get ready for the holiday version of the popular Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza! This festive card game is fast paced and a roaring good time. It’s simple to play for the whole family, but watch your hands! This game gets intense! You’re sure to be rolling on the floor laughing in no time.

Derrick and Courtney’s review: “I’m getting ready to pop off another nail!”

To connect with Shannon Fritz, visit the Learning Express Town & Country website.