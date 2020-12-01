The top 3 factors you didn’t know are impacting your skin

HOUSTON – Have you noticed a change in your skin since the recent weather changes? Or have you started up some bad holiday eating habits?

So many factors can impact our skin condition this time of year!

Dermatologist, Dr. Sherry Ingraham shares the ultimate guide to help keep our skin in tip top shape.

THE TOP 3 FACTORS AFFECTING OUR SKIN THIS TIME OF YEAR

1. COOLER TEMPS

AFFECTS:

Dry skin, chapping, and hard to maintain hydration, oils are stripped from your skin

SOLUTION:

When temps drop put a humidifier in your room

Slather on a barrier protecting cream full of lipids.

Go for the cream formulation instead of lighter lotion in winter

PRODUCTS:

Use Cerave cream everywhere or use Aquaphor or Cerave ointment on hands and feet and sleep with socks and cotton gloves if you can to really heal dry cracked winter skin.

Aveeno has a new fantastic balm for cracked skin and heels called ‘Cracked skin relief’

2. HOLIDAY DRINKING AND EATING HABITS

AFFECTS:

Fine lines, dark circles, and puffiness

SOLUTION:

For dark circles after late holiday nights and heavy meals you can de puff in the am with Skinceuticals Antioxidant Eye Gel

Or you can start your day with SkinMedica Instant Eye Bright Mask

3. STRESS FROM THE PANDEMIC

AFFECTS:

Maskne, acne flare ups, symptoms of eczema

SOLUTION:

Aveeno calming products (Aveeno Ultra Calming - hydrating gel cleanser) that contain chamomile for anti-redness and soothing

Dr. Ingraham’s favorite is Phytocorrectice gel from Skinceuticals to apply all over stressed or rosacea prone skin

