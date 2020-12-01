Save money this holiday season by ending your timeshare contract

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The holiday season is here, and it’s time to start making your list and checking it twice. Buying the presents, putting up the lights—and, if you’re a timeshare owner, finally putting a stop to those pesky maintenance fees! If you are dreading another year of that financial burden, it’s time to make a change. Ernie Bjorkman with Timeshare Termination Team shares how they can help you get out of a timeshare contract for good. Call Timeshare Termination Team today at 281-768-6289 to schedule a free consultation or visit Terminate281.com. And mention Houston Life to get 15% off when you terminate your timeshare!