Houston Author releases must-read book about George H.W. Bush and James A. Baker, III

HOUSTON – Charles Denyer spent the last three years interviewing those closest to Bush and Baker, including former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Vice Presidents Dick Cheney and Dan Quayle, and numerous other notable political power players from the past fifty years. The stories that were shared with him along with his diligent research gave him first hand insight into the incredible friendship.

Charles Denyer Texas Titans

George Herbert Walker Bush was a political powerhouse serving as a congressman, ambassador, CIA Director, Vice President and finally, President of the United States while his very loyal friend James Baker served as White House Chief of Staff, Secretary of the Treasury, and Secretary of State forging a powerful bond between the two. Throughout their careers, Bush and Baker rode the highs of political victories – Bush’s 1988 presidential election landslide win – yet also felt the sting of defeat with his failed re-election effort in 1992. They navigated both domestic and international challenges, including the Tiananmen Square massacre, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Gulf War, the re-unification of Germany and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

P17559-02A President Bush with James Baker at a Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) Plenary Session, Paris, France. 19 November 1990 Photo Credit: George Bush Presidential Library and Museum

