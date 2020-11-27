Got Thanksgiving leftovers? Here’s 3 ways you can repurpose them

HOUSTON – Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares some easy ways to reuse your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Turkey Dinner Bone Broth + Rice Soup

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares her ideas to repurpose Thanksgiving leftovers. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This dish is perfect for a cozy night on the couch (after a full day of Black Friday shopping).

Tanji recommends saving your turkey carcass for this recipe, and using it to flavor your broth.

She adds it a deep pot with some chicken broth. Then adds leftover stuffing (or dressing), celery stalks, carrots, onion, bay leaves, sage and poultry seasoning.

After the soup simmers on the stove for 15 minutes, she adds peas and rice to the mix.

CLICK HERE for the full recipe.

Love stuffed mushrooms? This next recipe is a take on the popular appetizer with a twist.

Dressing Stuffed Mushrooms

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares her ideas to repurpose Thanksgiving leftovers. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

These tasty mushroom bites come together with just six ingredients.

Tanji uses leftover dressing (or stuffing), parmesan cheese, olive oil, parsley and garlic for the “stuffing.”

Then stuffs mushroom caps with the mixture and bakes them in the oven for 20-25 minutes.

This makes for a great snack or happy hour app!

CLICK HERE for the full recipe.

Tanji also has a new take on the classic post-Thanksgiving turkey sandwich.

Turkey Dinner Waffle or Biscuit Sandwich

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares her ideas to repurpose Thanksgiving leftovers. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For this recipe, Tanji uses Thanksgiving favorites like mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and turkey.

For a sweet and savory twist, she uses frozen waffles to build a sandwich with fried eggs and tops them with maple syrup.

You can also use pre-made biscuits instead!

CLICK HERE for the full recipe.

WINE FIND: Le Duc Noir 2017 Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares her favorite pinot noir wine find. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tanji always shares her favorite wine finds with us, including this delicious pinot noir.

“Goodtaste with Tanji” airs Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 a.m. on KPRC 2.