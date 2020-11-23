Country star Brett Eldredge one of many performing at NBC’s ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’

HOUSTON – NBC’s ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’ is back with all your favorite holiday music and festive surprises on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The 88th annual holiday special will celebrate the lighting of the 75-foot tall tree, along with a full lineup of fabulous performances including:

Kelly Clarkson, Goo Goo Dolls, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jimmy Fallon, Brett Eldredge, Tori Kelly, Leslie Odom Jr., Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Dan + Shay, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, the Cast of the Tony-winning “Ain’t Too Proud”, and The Radio City Rockettes.

Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge are set to perform together, and duet partners include Dolly Parton/Jimmy Fallon, plus Meghan Trainor/Earth, Wind & Fire.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Brett about what viewers can expect from the holiday special.