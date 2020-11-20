Houston’s 8th Wonder Distillery spreads holiday cheers with Thanksgiving spirits

HOUSTON – The holiday season is in full swing and turkey day is less than a week away, but if 2020 has put a damper on your holiday cheer, we’ve got something for you to toast to. 8th Wonder Brewery and Distillery Co-founder Ryan Soroka shared some festive drinks to help us get into the Thanksgiving spirits.

Step away from the bar! If you’re having a small gathering at home and are looking for a way to minimize the dishes and maximize your social distancing, here’s a great idea. 8th Wonder has created nifty cocktail pouches that are the perfect addition to any 2020 get-together. Think of it as an adult version of Capri Sun. The pouches are 16 oz. pre-made cocktails, containing two 8 oz. drinks. Pouches are ready to drink and available for online order and pick up at 8th Wonder Distillery.

8th Wonder Brewery and Distillery Co-founder Ryan Soroka shared some festive drinks, the Apple Cinnamon Crisp and Peppermint Fizz to help people get into the Thanksgiving spirits. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

8th Wonder has mixed up a variety of flavors for the cocktail pouches, including seasonal sips for the holidays. The Apple Cinnamon Crisp screams fall flavor and is made with apple cinnamon infused whiskey, house made simple syrup and cranberry juice. The pouch would be a welcome addition to any Thanksgiving Day feast.

Another seasonal cocktail pouch called the Peppermint Fizz is perfect for those who already have their holiday lights up. This festive sipper is made with peppermint infused vodka, house made simple syrup, grapefruit juice and Sprite.

And of course, Soroka would be remiss if he did not include a holiday brew. Premium Goods Beer is a unique draft, historically brewed and enjoyed by monks in abbey monasteries. It’s made with Texas honey and Belgian candy sugar, lending it a full and complex flavor with a lingering, pleasant sweetness. Though no fruit is added, the beer has natural hints of raisin, prune, and banana. The special brew is draft only with limited availability, so try it while you can.

To connect with Soroka, visit the 8th Wonder Brewery and Distillery website.