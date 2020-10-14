HL Wine Club: This organic wine is conveniently packaged for single servings

HOUSTON – NO MORE WASTED WINE!

Forget the days of being forced to open a full-sized bottle of wine when you just want to enjoy a well-deserved glass for one.

We came across a premium label that not only save us from wasting precious wine, but is also affordable, easily portable and even comes in a beautiful packaging you can recycle or re-purpose.

On this Wine Club Wednesday, we’re introducing you to the woman behind an innovative business selling single serving bottles of organic wine.

MEET DANA SPAULDING, WANDER + IVY FOUNDER AND CEO

Dana is a former banker turned sommelier! Wander + Ivy began with a question, “Are you really going to waste another bottle of wine?” Dana loves wine, but her husband likes whiskey. And we’ve probably all been there, opening another bottle of wine and feeling a little guilty for not finishing it before it goes bad. So Dana researched single serve options, but couldn’t find organic or premium options. Thus, creating Wander + Ivy. Her business launched in October 2018 and has expanded to four states and online retail. Wander + Ivy is CCOF Organic Certified and 100% woman-owned.

FAQ’s

Q: Where is your wine produced?

A: “We source each wine from a different family vineyard around the world, then bottle in Napa, CA.”

Q: How much wine is in each bottle?

A: “6.3 ounces, one big glass.”

Q: What does it mean to be organic?

A: “All wines are made with certified organic grapes, meaning no harmful pesticides or herbicides can be used on the grapes.”

Q: Is the bottle plastic or glass?

A: “Glass! Easy to open and resealable.”

Q: What should we do with the bottles after?

A: “Recycle or repurpose! We use ours as vases or water bottles.”

HL WINE CLUB MENU

CHARDONNAY

Varietal: 100% Chardonnay

Vineyard Region: California

This bright Chardonnay unleashes aromas of pear and apricot with hints of nuts and vanilla. The palate is rich, slightly buttery and has the perfect amount of toast. Pair with simple flavors, such as grilled fish or poultry or hearty salads.

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

Varietal: 100% Cabernet

Vineyard Region: California

Offers beautiful aromas of cherry and spice. You’ll find red berry flavors with notes of toasted oak and vanilla. Overall good structure with polished tannins and balanced acidity. Enjoy with your favorite red meat, grilled Portabello mushrooms, or a good aged cheese.

ROSÉ

Varietal: 60% Merlot, 40% Cab

Vineyard Region: Languedoc, France

This light and crisp Rosé is dry in style with a fresh and dainty nose of raspberry and strawberry. The palate is balanced with notes of Fuji apple and the grapes were all organically grown in the South of France.

HOUSTON LIFE SPECIAL OFFER

Use promo code “HLWINE20” at checkout to get 20% off your order of 8 bottles or more, plus free shipping

Promo code expires Wednesday, Ocober 21

PLACE YOUR ORDER HERE

