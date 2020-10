The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Research shows that for some, the road to recovery after contracting COVID-19 can be a long one.

Some people can battle after effects like prolonged fatigue or shortness of breath.

UT Physicians pulmonary medicine specialist, Dr. Bela Patel shares details on a specialized clinic dedicated to caring for the after effects of the coronavirus for both adults and children.

