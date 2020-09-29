HL Wine Club: 3 must-try wines to help you transition into fall

HOUSTON – The beautiful weather we’ve been craving is finally getting closer!

This Wine Club Wednesday, we’re sharing bottles that will help you transition from the hot summer temperatures to the cooler fall weather.

We’re sharing a white, a rosé and a red you’ll love so much, you’ll want to sip fall season long.

Jerry Lasco, founder of Black Door Wine Club curated this menu to celebrate the nice weather with “patio pounders”, wines easily enjoyed during these upcoming temperatures.

HL WINE CLUB MENU

CHEZ JEROME COLOMBARD, SOUTH WEST FRANCE - $18.99

“This little gem comes to us from one of our favorite importers, Mel Masters. Mel is an English gentleman who’s led quite the life as a musician, author, restaurateur and wine importer extraordinaire. I’ve travelled the South of France with Mel and met many of the families that grow these grapes and make his wines. We’ve been friends for a long time, and he comes to Houston several times a year to visit and host wine dinners. This wine comes from the Cotes du Gascogne and is made from 100% Colombard (a grape that few people know of and therefore don’t purchase). I’ve always loved this wine and feel that it way over delivers for the price. We possibly purchase more of it than anyone else in the world and perhaps that’s why he named it after moi. It’s a nice balance between crisp and clean and beautifully ripe fruit. Keywords: fruity, stone fruit and citrus, no oak and highly quaffable. I recommend to drink this wine cold with cheese, light meats/fish or by itself, but ideally outside!” -Jerry Lasco, The Black Door

MANON, COTES DE PROVENCE, FRANCE - $14.99

“This is a great example of wine from this region. It checks all the boxes. Fruit, nice acid and mineral, easy drinking, fun bottle, check, check, check, check and check. This wine is just great to pop some bottles with friends and watch the bottles disappear.” -Cody Uzzel, The Black Door

ARGAM TEMPRANILLO, LA MANCHA, SPAIN - $18.99

“This is a great intro to the wonderful heritage grape of Spain, Tempranillo! This is a collaboration between Jerry and legendary Spanish wine importer, Jorge Ordonez. Jorge put Spain on our map and is possibly the most influential figure in Spanish wine. This was a wine we sought out to offer a great Tempranillo at the glass level. You get all the ripe cherries and blackberries you expect with a nice baked earth character on the finish. Great to sip on and great with food like cured Spanish ham and firm cheeses.” -Cody Uzzel, The Black Door

JERRY LASCO

Jerry is a former military flight instructor for the Air Force. He flew for Continental until 9/11 and then moved to Houston and wanted to pursue his passion with wine by becoming a retail wine expert. Now with our recent times, Lasco has pivoted once again with the Black Door Wine Club giving an even more personalized, high touch and virtual experiences for wine lovers.

BLACK DOOR WINE CLUB

Black Door Wine Club is a high-touch and hyper-personalized wine club that gets to know you and what you like. Once becoming a member you fill-out a form that helps the team get to know your style and your palette. Orders will come in a case of hand-selected wines chosen based on your tastes and preferences. The team is 100% about helping you to find new wines you love and classics that you still can’t live without. They also do an in-person “Tips & Tasting” class where you can come to WINE-d down and learn some tips and cool wine history from the pros.

WINE CLUB PROMO CODE

Use promo code “HOUSTONLIFE” at checkout to receive 20% off your order through The Black Door Wine Club

Promo code expires Wednesday, October 7

